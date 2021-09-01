County residency mix-up locks Form One student out of bursary

A Standard Eight candidate who sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams this year in Kilibasi, Kinango sub-county, Kwale County, is seeking help to join a boarding school.

Moses Kaingu Ngomo,18, scored 358 marks and was admitted to Busho Secondary, a day school located more than 8km from his home.

His marks were good enough to take him to a national school and secure sponsorship from the county government.

Moses was found by County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri during a drive to mop up candidates who were yet to join Form One.

Village administrators said the confusion arose because the boy had “learnt in a school in Taita Taveta County” though his surviving parent lives in Kwale County.

Moses went to Zungukani Primary and was originally admitted to St Mary’s Luchangoni High, a boarding school in Taita Taveta, but his father could not afford tuition fees and he did not join.

The Kwale County government offers students who score 350 marks and above full scholarships but Moses missed the chance.

He now fears that he may not achieve his dream of becoming an accountant.

“I want to study to become an accountant but I am afraid that I may not. I really want to go to boarding school owing to the situation at home. It will be hard for me to walk eight kilometres from home to a day school,” he said.

Moses, who is half orphaned, said his father does menial jobs and was unable to raise Sh53,000 for his school fees and school uniforms.

“What he earns is not enough. He has been telling me to wait until he gets money to take me to school but I am afraid that time is running out,” he said.

In an interview with the Nation at his home in Kilibasi, Moses said he would be the first in his family of nine to join secondary school after eight of his siblings dropped out after Standard Eight.

The village has been hit hard by drought and hunger, and a majority of learners are not going to school.

Informed about the situation, Mr Kanyiri, the county commissioner, suggested that Moses be admitted to Busho Secondary once the half term is over.

He said he would buy a desk, a requirement for every student joining Busho Secondary, and provide money for a logbook and exercise books.

But Moses said he preferred to study at a boarding school as the long-distance to Busho from his home is likely to affect his learning.

“I have already missed out on a lot since my peers joined school (in August). That is why I would really like to get help and join St Mary’s Luchangoni High School, which was my dream school,” he said.

Government officials across Kwale County are in a rush to ensure that all learners who completed Standard Eight join Form One.

Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha led local administrators in sweeping up learners from their homes and taking them to the nearest schools.