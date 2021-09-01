County residency mix-up locks Form One student out of bursary

Moses Kaingu, 18. The student scored 358 marks and was due to join St Mary's Lushangani High school in Taita Taveta.

Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

A Standard Eight candidate who sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams this year in Kilibasi, Kinango sub-county, Kwale County, is seeking help to join a boarding school.

