Nakuru War Memorial Hospital

Fights rob shine from Nakuru’s War Memorial Hospital

The entrance to the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital in Nakuru City.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • From disobeyed court orders, empty corridors and a new fence, the hospital saga plays on.
  • The hospital is now a pale shadow of its former self in the wake of unending ownership wrangles.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Puzzle of Nyeri’s Sh600m bus park that traders, matatus don’t want

    Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima bus terminus in Nyeri town

  2. PREMIUM The puzzle of unemployable graduates

    Graduates

  3. PREMIUM Waiganjo: Why I want Sh1.5bn from State

    Waiganjo

  4. PREMIUM Kenya Kwanza parties’ big no to Ruto

    President William Ruto