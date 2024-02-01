Nakuru War Memorial: Youths attack hospital after police, county officers leave

Rowdy youths stormed the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital yesterday hours after the county government handed over the facility’s management to its owners.

The youths forced their way into the facility and chased away the few employees who had reported back to work after it was reopened.

According to hospital matron Patricia Musale , the terrified staff took off, fearing they would be harmed and their property stolen.

“Moments after police officers left, the youths who had closed the gate with their padlocks forced themselves in. The hospital has equipment and machines worth over Sh200 million,” she said.

Earlier, Nakuru County Police commander Samuel Ndanyi, accompanied by officers, ensured compliance with a court order to hand over the hospital’s management back to its owners pending the hearing and determination of a court case. Together with Ms Musale, they inspected the general condition of the facility.

The hospital was required to do an inventory of any damages to equipment and make sure that everything was in place before last week’s raid by county askaris.

Three orders had previously been issued to Mr Ndanyi by Justice Millicent Odeny but they were not implemented. He on Wednesday appeared in court following summons to go and explain the difficulties he was facing in complying with the orders.

According to Ms Musale, a DVR machine with footage of the forceful January 23 takeover was missing after the youths gained access to her office.

“We were happy when we were given back to the hospital through the right channel. We had the county commander who opened the gate for us but it was short-lived. We are yet to check all the rooms to confirm if all our equipment and machines are intact and operational,” she said.

The county enforcement team and police officers left the premises, leaving the youths at the gate.

“We have respected the court orders and we have left the premises in the hands of the private company,” said Charles Nyanaro, who was in-charge of the enforcement team.