Court issues fresh orders against county in Nakuru War Memorial Hospital saga

The Environment and Lands Court has issued fresh orders directing police to stop the Nakuru County Government from interfering with the operations of the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

On Thursday, Justice Millicent Odeny ordered that hospital staff be allowed to return to the facility and carry out their duties without interference.

Ordered to appear in court

Nakuru County police boss Samuel Ndanyi has also been ordered to appear in court next Tuesday to explain why he has been unable to ensure compliance with the court order.

On Monday, county officials, accompanied by armed police, forcibly removed patients from the hospital, escalating the dispute over the hospital's land ownership amid an ongoing court case.

Existing court order

The takeover was carried out despite an existing court order barring the county from interfering in the management of the facility.

The matter has also sparked fresh political conflict, with some Nakuru leaders criticising the county government's move. They include Nakuru East MP David Gikaria, Senator Tabitha Karanja and former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri.

Impeachment threats

Senator Karanja criticised Governor Susan Kihika and threatened to impeach her over the hospital takeover.

She condemned the attack on the hospital and called for the law to be upheld.

Karanja expressed sympathy for the affected patients, doctors and workers and said she would mobilise Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to move an impeachment motion against Governor Kihika.

Audience with President William Ruto

"I will also seek an audience with President William Ruto regarding the whole saga," she said.

Ngunjiri condemned the forcible transfer of patients, including those on life support and dialysis, without notice or proper planning with their families.

The dispute over the hospital's ownership has deepened existing political differences between Governor Kihika and Nakuru MPs, sparking fresh conflicts. The hospital, which has been in existence for over 100 years, is at the centre of a legal battle over a 25-acre plot of land.

Attempts by the county to take over the hospital have intensified since two of its directors – Rodger Joslyn and Dr Simon Watene Mwangi – were arrested and charged with forgery. The county government deployed armed police and law enforcement officers to take control of the facility and shut it down for two days.

Welfare and security of patients

County Secretary Samuel Mwaura assured the public that measures had been taken to ensure the welfare and safety of patients.

The closure has raised concerns about job losses among staff. The workers have petitioned the county government to consider their fate.

The facility remained deserted for most of Wednesday, despite a court order to resume services.

Security was tight at the main entrance, which was manned by county enforcement officers and police officers.

Meanwhile, the hospital's matron, Dr Patricia Njeri, filed a report at Kaptembwo police station alleging threats to her life.

According to the hospital's lawyer, Henry Aminga, the doctor received death threats on Monday night from an unknown person through a phone call and text message.