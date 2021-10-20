Fellow Kenyans, let’s reflect on the problems bedevilling us

Even as we celebrate national heroes and heroines who took part in the fight for independence today, it is also a time for reflection on the present-day problems bedevilling our country. From poverty, injustice, impunity and insecurity, Kenyans still have quite a number of issues to address.

As we reflect on this day, it is important to note that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation, and everyone has a role to play to make our nation a better place to live in.

To begin with, the drought crisis should be addressed urgently.

Secondly, something needs to be done to lift millions of Kenyans out of poverty.

Unless the economy is sustainably expanding to accommodate the youth graduating every year, then we will be burying the dreams of this nation and the future of our children.

Unemployment still remains a big problem, making youth vulnerable to crime and social unrest. But here’s a daily reminder for our youth — you can still start a business or engage in self-employment. Becoming your own boss is one way of changing the future of this nation.

Start fulfilling your dreams and create your own history.

Many tribes

We have many tribes and different ideologies, but we have to remember that Kenya is one.

Marking national celebrations is one of the glues that hold a nation together, reminding us of our achievements and dreams. It's through this that we will remain united as a country.

As we reflect on the spirit of resistance against colonialism that our heroes and heroines represent, let us also spare a thought for the many men and women who have been in the forefront fighting and managing the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to ravage the world.

They include medical personnel, our law enforcement officers tasked with ensuring disaster management orders are adhered to, our administrators, whose job it is to mount, maintain and communicate strategic policy efforts aimed at reducing infections while pursuing phased restoration of normalcy.

Not forgetting the many teachers and parents who are doing their best to facilitate the education of our children.

We must use this opportunity to remember every single Kenyan who, in his or her own way, is a hero or heroine.