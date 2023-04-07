Faith Mwende to fly to Nepal , seeking to become first Kenyan woman to summit Everest

A financial expert will be flying out on Tuesday destined for South Asia with a grand dream: To be the first ever Kenyan woman to reach the peak of the world’s tallest mountain.

Dr Faith Faith Mwende was on Thursday hosted by Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr ahead of her trip. Mr Kilonzo Jr gave her the county flag and Sh300,000 in support.

“All is set for the Mt Everest challenge. I am ready. It will take around 60 days to scale up and down the mountain which is 8,848 metres high,” Dr Mwende said.

The financial expert at the Capital Markets Authority identifies as a mental health champion and is also passionate about youth empowerment. She studied financial management at United States International University and Columbia University.

She wants to use the Mt Everest hike to campaign on sustainable ways of mitigating against the negative effects of climate change while advocating for interventions on addressing mental health and peace.

Dr Mwende believes that no summit is too high. She has climbed all the Aberdares peaks, Mt Longonot, Mt Elgon, Mt Meru in Tanzania, Mt Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mt Kenya, Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Everest — up to the base camp.

“In the three times I have summited Mount Kilimanjaro I have observed that the snow cap has been growing thin. That is the effect of climate change that needs concerted efforts to address,” she said.

The last three months have seen her intensify preparation for the ultimate challenge which she expects will take her 60 days.

A regimen of physical exercises and hiking smaller mountains such as Mt Kenya and Mt Kilimanjaro are part of the preparation. She is inspired by James Kagambi, the first Kenyan to summit Mt Everest.

“I am privileged to have trained under him. He has tipped me on mountain climbing,” she said.

“Mountain climbing has so many challenges which the mountaineer has to overcome. One needs to be mentally prepared. For instance, the weather can change when you are midway through a climb. You have to find a way to manoeuvre through the challenge because your goal is the summit. Mountaineering teaches you about persevering. When the weather changes midway through a climb you will not stop. You just have to change with the moment. If the environment becomes snowy you have to change your gear to snow accordingly. It teaches me to face challenges. You just show up with the moment,” she added.

According to Mr John Thiong’o, who leads the team planning Dr Mwende’s Mt Everest hike, the expedition will cost at least Sh10 million.

“The bulk of the money will go to acquiring a permit to scale the mountain, the gear required for the daunting task, insurance and accommodation,” he said.

The cash that Mr Kilonzo Jnr’s administration gave to Dr Mwende saw it join a growing list of sponsors which include the Nation Media Group, Mount Kenya University, Next Level Mavericks Group and Smart School.