Supreme Court judges

Supreme Court judges during the BBI hearing on January 18. The court is expected to render its verdict soon.
 

| Pool | Nation

News

Prime

Eyes on Supreme Court as BBI ruling draws near

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

All indications are that the Supreme Court will soon render its decision on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.