Supreme Court Judges

Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome (centre) and Deputy Chief Justice and Vice-President of the Supreme Court Philomena Mwilu (third left) with  Supreme Court Judges (from left) Isaac Lenaola, Dr Smokin Wanjala, Mohamed  Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung’u and William Ouko yesterday at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Supreme Court judges retreat to write BBI verdict 

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Supreme Court judges to decide the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative.
  • The two rival sides in the contest are hoping their wishes will carry the day.

The judges of the Supreme Court have retreated to decide the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after three days of hearing submissions on the proposal to change the country's Constitution. 

