The 7 questions that will determine fate of BBI at Supreme court

Supreme Court judges

Supreme Court judges during a sitting on November 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Supreme Court has framed seven questions that will determine the fate of the government-backed constitutional amendments under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.