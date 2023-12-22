Extraordinary story of Evans Makori who beat two chronic diseases to earn degree after 10 years

A simple swelling that started more than 10 years ago later on metamorphosed into two chronic diseases that forced Evans Makori to defer his studies at Moi University in two academic years.

When Mr Makori sat his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination 10 years ago, he was optimistic of enrolling in a university to pursue a course in education. He saw this as the beginning of fulfilling his long held dream of becoming a teacher.

But persistent sickness that appeared like chronic pneumonia forced Mr Makori to seek medication at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in 2011.

While at KNH, he received the sad news that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer and kidney failure.

This sounded like a big joke since he grew up a healthy boy, and at no time did he imagine that one day he would be diagnosed with such chronic illness.But the reality gradually dawned on him.

“I almost lost hope in life when I was told that I was suffering from skin cancer and kidney failure. Thank God, other patients with similar conditions encouraged me to soldier on,” he said.

Mr Makori spoke to the Nation on the eve of Moi University’s 45 graduation ceremony.

His life took a turnabout when his brother donated a kidney. This gave him hope to live again and fulfil his dreams in life.

“My brother sacrificed and donated a kidney for me. Today I am graduating because of his kidney, I guard this kidney as a baby,” said Mr Makori while pointing to his right kidney.

He defied the odds by graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education with an option of Mathematics and Business education.

Mr Makori described his graduation as a tale of triumph over personal adversity.

“Living with skin cancer and having a kidney transplant while undergoing several chemotherapy sessions during my university education in the face of an ever present fear of catching coronavirus was my worst experience as student,” he said.

He faced several challenges such as missing classes due to pain that made him a frequent visitor to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for management and health examinations.

“I thank God for the doctors at MTRH and KNH, they have always stood with me. As I graduate today, I owe it to God and the doctors that God brought in my life,” said Mr Makori

Throughout his academic journey, he benefited from the support of academic supervisors, relatives, classmates and the management of Moi University.

Mr Makori faced numerous health problems such as body swellings and severe pain.

"If everything could have gone to plan, I would have graduated in 2018. I am now graduating after more than 10 years because of sickness,” said Makori.

He recalled that although the pain started during his KCSE examinations, he defied all the odds and scored a B plain which secured him a place at Moi University.

After the kidney transplant, Mr Makori was attacked by skin cancer as an opportunistic disease which has affected him since 2019.

The condition has subjected Makori to more than 50 sessions of chemotherapies.

Despite the challenges, Mr Makori managed to be among more than 4,000 graduates who were awarded certificates and degrees at Moi University yesterday.

The resilient Makori scored a second upper division in his degree course.

He passionately appealed to employers to consider hiring him as a teacher since he is competent to do the work.

“Owing to the hard time that I went through, I can confidently assure employers that if they hire me I will deliver the best. I appeal to employers to consider me,” said Mr Makori.

He also challenged Members of Parliament to enact a law that will allow harvesting of organs from people who die while having healthy organs which can help other people. He dismissed claims that people who donate a kidney die after the procedure or they live a very short life span.

“My brother donated to me one of his kidneys and he is healthy. Those who claim that when you donate a kidney you will die must stop that myth. Thank God for my brother who donated to me a kidney which I have always guarded as a baby, May God give him more years to continue living and see me excel with his kidney,” he added.