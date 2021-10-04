Explainer: What is the Covid-19 pill and how does it reduce chance of death?

Covid pill Molnupiravir

Molnupiravir, which, according to interim clinical trial results, can reduce chances of hospitalisation or death by half for Covid-19 patients at risk of severe disease.

Photo credit: Handout | Merck & Co, Inc. | AFP

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

On Friday October 1, scientists announced positive results on a study designed to find out whether Covid-19 could be treated using a pill — a new oral experimental antiviral drug which has now stirred hope.

