All you need to know about the ozone layer

Naysayers may downplay the importance of global climate meetings, saying that they are all blah, blah, blah. But if there's one reason to believe in the need for coming together and legally agreeing on issues that will safeguard the environment and our future on a global scale, it is the success of the Montreal Protocol—one that called for the phasing out, production, and usage of ozone-depleting substances.

World Ozone Day is commemorated every September 16, and here is what you need to know.

What is the Ozone Layer?

The earth's atmosphere is like a layered cake. The layer that is within our vicinity –about 12 kilometres from the earth's surface is called the troposphere. The next layer is the stratosphere, located about 12 to 50 kilometres above the earth's surface. This is where the ozone layer is located. The ozone layer is like a blanket shielding the earth's surface from harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun that can permeate the earth's surface should the ozone layer be depleted. The other three layers above the stratosphere are called the mesosphere, thermosphere and the exosphere.

What is the current state of the Ozone Layer?

A United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) report that comes every four years, released last year, shows that the ozone layer is on track to recovery. The report details that countries around the world banned about 99 percent of ozone-depleting substances. This is why the Montreal Protocol is considered one of the successful instruments that have safeguarded the earth's environment, preventing it from global warming. They say that should countries continue implementing the existing policies, the ozone layer will return to where it was before its destruction in the 1980s by 2040.

What is the Montreal Protocol, and have any other instruments come up?

The Montreal Protocol is a legally binding instrument countries agreed on in 1987 to protect the ozone layer. Kenya ratified the Montreal Protocol on November 9, 1988. Since then, the Protocol has been amended six times, with the Kigali Amendment, which happened in 2016, being the latest one. The aim of the latest amendment is to ensure that there is a phase-out of Hydrofluorocarbons that are currently being controlled under the Montreal Protocol.

What are some of the Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS)?

You may be using something in your household that has an ozone-depleting capacity. It could be your refrigerator, air conditioner, or fire extinguishing agents. Meanwhile, these items were made using harmful chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which are toxic to the ozone layer. But, with the Montreal Protocol and the series of amendments in place, the chemicals used to make these items adhere to the standards set to prevent environmental harm.

Does the depletion of the Ozone Layer affect the world's climate?

Scientists say that the depletion of the ozone layer does not really cause any change in the climate system. Ozone depletion causes cooling to the earth's surface, but this is not in comparison to warming caused by greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. They are, however, somewhat linked because the ozone-depleting substances are also part of greenhouse gases. The two are also affected by gases released to the atmosphere because of human activities.

What do you need to do at the household level?