How Africa can navigate climate crisis

The climate crisis is an immediate and pressing reality. The world is on a trajectory that suggests we will exceed the critical 1.5-degrees Celsius warming limit set in the Paris Agreement.

This is poised to wreak havoc on global health, food security and water access, disproportionately affecting marginalised communities, including the poor, youth and women. Among the hardest to be hit will be Africa, a continent already grappling with severe climate impacts.

The past century has seen Africa endure over 300 severe droughts; the highest number recorded on any continent. In southern Africa, the consequences of climate change are particularly acute.

Green job opportunities

For instance, Zambia is facing one of its worst droughts in decades, with 84 out of 116 districts severely affected and crop yields plummeting by over 50 per cent. Its neighbour Zimbabwe is also grappling with a drought that has left approximately six million people exposed to food insecurity and hunger.

Predictions are bleak, crop yields in Africa could decline by up to 50 per cent by 2050, and climate-induced diseases like malaria could result in an additional 250,000 deaths annually by mid-century.

Despite various commitments to accelerate climate action, the gap between necessary and actual adaptation finance remains substantial. Currently, Africa receives around $19 billion annually in climate finance, but only a small fraction supports agrifood systems. Several actions are therefore essential.

African countries must adopt more aggressive climate policies at both regional and national levels. Enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions should integrate climate goals into development strategies, fostering innovation and creating green job opportunities. Increased investment in adaptation strategies, such as developing drought-resistant crops and improving early warning systems, is crucial. This requires both local resource allocation and international financial support.

Strong climate policies

Countries must demonstrate greater commitment to providing the necessary financial resources. We must also ensure that diverse voices, including those of vulnerable communities, are included in decision-making processes for effective climate action. This should extend to integrating African perspectives in global climate policies.

African leaders must create investment climates that attract and retain private involvement in climate solutions. Strong climate policies must be complemented by effective implementation. Streamlining bureaucratic processes and enhancing inter-agency collaboration will help translate climate goals into action. Empowering local leaders who understand their communities’ specific needs is vital for building resilience and ensuring that climate strategies are effective and equitable.

By enhancing adaptation efforts, increasing investment and fostering collaboration, the continent cannot only mitigate the impacts of climate change but also drive sustainable development and economic transformation. The time for action is now—Africa’s future depends on it.