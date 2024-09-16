Smart greenhouses a boost to smallholder farming

Agriculture is a cornerstone of Kenya's and much of Africa's economy, but smallholder farmers face significant challenges, including erratic weather, limited access to technology and food insecurity.

Royford Mutegi, who grew up in the rural village of Igoji on the slopes of Mount Kenya, experienced these problems first-hand. Driven by these experiences, Mutegi, a social entrepreneur, has dedicated himself to transforming agriculture through the Vermi-Farm Initiative.

The Vermi-Farm Initiative integrates low-cost smart greenhouses and innovative financing to increase crop productivity and resilience. By combining technology with sustainable practices such as climate-controlled greenhouses and community-based financial systems, Mutegi's approach is helping farmers adapt to climate change and improve food security.

"Our goal is to blend technology with sustainable practices to address the pressing challenges facing smallholder farmers," says Mutegi.

His interdisciplinary background in applied physics and computer science fuels his work as he aims to revolutionise agriculture, increase productivity and help farmers cope with climate challenges.

The Vermi-Farm Initiative is transforming agriculture for smallholder farmers through sustainable and climate-resilient solutions.

At the heart of this effort is the Vermi-Farm DigiShamba, a low-cost, modular, 8m x 30m smart greenhouse that protects crops from extreme weather and pests. This innovative technology increases crop yields, supports food security, and promotes sustainability.

The Vermi-Farm Adapt Finance Programme provides affordable financing through a community-based banking system and the Vermi-Farm Wallet to address financial barriers. This programme promotes financial inclusion, making it easier for farmers to acquire and maintain these climate-resilient technologies.

The impact of the initiative has been profound. According to Mutegi, "We have enabled farmers earning less than Sh200 a day to significantly improve their livelihoods. Our solutions have enabled them to increase crop yields by up to seven times, resulting in more stable and higher incomes. This not only increases agricultural productivity, but also gives farmers the tools they need to adapt to changing climate conditions.

The Vermi-Farm initiative is committed to driving positive change in agriculture through a comprehensive approach. This includes converting food waste into nutritious organic fertiliser and establishing climate-smart model farms to support sustainable food systems.

Central to this mission is the Vermi-Farm DigiShamba, which is affordable, easy to use and designed for small plots of land. Unlike traditional greenhouses, which can be expensive and complex, the Vermi-Farm DigiShamba incorporates advanced climate control technology to protect crops from extreme heat, rain and pests. By integrating electroculture technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), it optimises growing conditions to significantly increase crop yields.

“Our mission is to tackle the challenges faced by smallholder farmers, especially women and youth in rural Sub-Saharan Africa, like my mother,” says Mutegi. “We aim to deliver reliable, climate-resilient income through innovative agricultural solutions, ensuring year-round control over crop production despite environmental uncertainties.”

Successful yields from Vermi-farm DigiShamba.

The innovative design of the Vermi-Farm DigiShamba makes it both accessible and easy to maintain for farmers with limited resources, providing a practical solution for increasing agricultural productivity. Setting up a Vermi-Farm DigiShamba greenhouse typically costs around $1,050 (Sh100,000), with an initial down payment of $210 (Sh20,000) and the remainder financed through the Vermi-Farm Adapt Finance Programme. This financing plan is only available to groups of women and young farmers from the under-resourced communities that the Vermi-Farm Initiative works with.

The final cost can vary depending on the size and technological features of the greenhouse, with larger or more advanced models increasing the total cost.

Local market conditions, such as the availability of materials and labour costs, also influence the total cost. Additional costs may include support services such as training and technical assistance provided by the Vermi-Farm Initiative to help farmers optimise the use of the Vermi-Farm DigiShamba.

To fund the social enterprise, Mutegi and his team have adopted a multi-pronged strategy, including applying for grants and awards such as the Resolution Project Fellowship, which provided crucial initial support.

Results-based financing and follow-on grant from international organisations committed to sustainable agriculture, such as the Roddenberry Foundation, Livelihood Impact Foundation, Ashoka among others, as well as contributions from private and impact investors, have been instrumental in expanding operations and engaging more farmers.

In the Vermi-Farm DigiShamba, IoT sensors and automated systems dramatically enhance farming efficiency and productivity.

These technologies continuously monitor and adjust critical greenhouse conditions—such as temperature, humidity, and light—to ensure optimal growth and protect crops from extreme weather.

Automated irrigation systems also improve resource efficiency by optimising water use, reducing waste, and lowering costs. Sensors detect environmental changes that may indicate pest activity, allowing for timely intervention to protect crops.

Vermi-Farm DigiShamba's advanced climate control system uses real-time data from strategically placed IoT sensors to maintain stable growing conditions. For instance, it automatically activates cooling mechanisms during heat waves or adjusts humidity levels to prevent mould. This improves crop health and productivity, resulting in higher yields and better quality produce.

“This real-time data allows the system to respond to fluctuations effectively, ensuring optimal conditions for crop growth,” says Mutegi.

Advanced technology significantly increases crop yields and resource efficiency, helping to offset costs and increase farmers' incomes. The Vermi-Farm DigiShamba greenhouse project engages local communities through workshops, collaborative planning, and partnerships with local organisations to tailor the greenhouse to specific needs and conditions.

Farmers receive extensive training on greenhouse operations, agricultural best practices and financial management. This training is complemented by ongoing support through follow-up visits and a helpdesk. Feedback is collected through surveys, interviews and digital platforms to continuously refine the technology and training programmes.

Despite challenges such as securing adequate funding, addressing technical issues with IoT sensors, overcoming cultural resistance, and managing logistical difficulties, the initiative is making significant strides in environmental sustainability.

It produces organic fertiliser from food waste, conserves water through efficient irrigation, reduces reliance on chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and increases crop resilience through climate-controlled greenhouses.

The DigiShamba has had a profound impact on farming communities, increasing crop yields by up to seven times compared to traditional methods, leading to higher incomes and improved financial stability for farmers.

The project has empowered local farmers, especially women and marginalised groups, by providing essential tools, increasing economic opportunities and improving access to resources through affordable financing. It has promoted social inclusion and demonstrated scalability, resulting in wider agricultural and environmental benefits.

Successful yields from Vermi-farm DigiShamba. Photo credit: Pool

The initiative currently supports over 2,500 farmers in various regions, including Nairobi and rural areas of Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Kajiado, Nyeri and Kiambu counties, with plans to expand to 5,000 farmers by October 2024 and 500,000 by 2030.

The Vermi-Farm Initiative aims to expand the Vermi-Farm DigiShamba model to new counties in Kenya by assessing the local climate, agricultural practices and economic conditions. This expansion will involve thorough research and partnerships with local organisations to effectively tailor the model and build a scalable approach.

Mutegi emphasises that key partnerships with financial institutions and community-based organisations (CBOs) are critical to providing resources, technical expertise and local insight to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of the initiative.

“Plans include upgrading technology, such as incorporating advanced IoT sensors and automated systems to enhance efficiency and crop yields,” he says.

His long-term vision is to develop a resilient and sustainable food system capable of adapting to climate change, and integrating technology and innovative practices to improve farmers' livelihoods and ensure food security.

The initiative is committed to leveraging technological advancements such as AI and IoT to tackle climate challenges and enhance food security.

Mutegi's recognition as an EVWA Changemaker Champion 2024 by the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens and other accolades such as a Top 50 Social Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2024 by Causeartist highlight his personal impact and that of Vermi-Farm.

The successful implementation of the Vermi-Farm DigiShamba model highlights a shift from focusing solely on technology to addressing broader systemic issues affecting farmers, such as climate change and financial exclusion.