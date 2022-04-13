Experts warn crowds in fuel stations could trigger explosions

Images of Kenyans crowding in petrol stations across the country have reignited the debate on safe handling of fuel.

Experts have warned that queueing for petrol with jerry cans, especially boda boda riders, may pose a serious threat. Mr Moses Gakubu, a health and safety engineer at Bureau Veritas, told Nation.Africa yesterday that such crowds could trigger an explosion.

“Any commotion that would ensue is a potential trigger to an explosion for any loosely connected cables connected to powered equipment. Park at the designated slots to stay out of direct danger,” he said.

Experts have warned that queueing for petrol with jerry cans, especially boda boda riders, may pose a serious threat. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

He warned that uncontrolled crowds could also tamper with safety gadgets like alarms, firefighting equipment and control systems, which present enormous risks to life and property.

Since petroleum products are highly flammable, motorists should avoid smoking, use of cell phones, a lighter or a match stick and switch off their engines during fuelling. Cell phones emit radiation that could ignite a fire or cause an explosion, especially when they are heated.

While warnings against the use of cell phones are plastered in all stations, the irony is that motorists are allowed to pay for fuel using mobile money.

Reliance General, an Indian insurance company, says although major accidents have not been reported from car engines, the possibility of a mishap if the fuel dribbles through the nozzle and catches fire is possible.

The firm also warns motorists against carrying any extra fuel containers in the vehicle unless when travelling on barren expressways.

“Avoid doing anything that creates static electricity while you are at a fuel station. Static electricity can create sparks and light a fire. In case you see the presence of static electricity, touch a metal bar immediately,” the agency states.

Last year, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission advised against the use of plastic bags to carry petrol or pouring fuel over or near an open flame.

Motorists have been warned against carrying any extra fuel containers in the vehicle unless when travelling on barren expressways. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“Flame jetting is a sudden and possibly violent flash fire that can occur when pouring flammable liquids from a container over an exposed flame or other ignition source,” the commission warned citizens of Maryland last year when the region faced gas shortages after a massive hack of a colonial pipeline by a Russia-based criminal group.