Epra proposes cuts in import quota of ‘rogue’ oil marketers

The energy regulator has proposed cuts in the import quota allocated to some oil marketers in a bid to rein in rogue dealers who are reportedly causing an artificial shortage of petroleum products.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director-General Daniel Kiptoo said in a letter to oil marketing companies (OMCs) that some firms were exporting fuel at the expense of local consumers.

“Epra has analysed the daily petroleum loadings over the past four weeks and noted that a number of OMCs have in the period under review given priority to export loadings, while the local market was left to suffer intermittent supply,” he said in an April 12 letter that was copied to Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

“Epra hereby recommends that in the allocation of capacity for the next three import cycles, key consideration should be given to reduction of capacity share for all OMCs who increased their transit volumes over and above their normal quota during the supply crisis period,” he added.





The Nation reported on Tuesday that some oil marketers are under scrutiny by the State following the widespread shortage of fuel across the country despite the availability of stocks at supply depots.

Unreliable supplies

High-ranking government sources said the country’s third largest marketer, Rubis, is among those under watch for “unreliable supplies”.

The firms were put on the spot for diverting their stocks to neighbouring states for instant cash as opposed to selling locally, where they would wait for at least a month to be reimbursed subsidy funds by the government.

“We have surveyed several outlets and Rubis stands out as having some queer shortages and rationed sales,” a senior government official said.

A source at the Ministry of Petroleum said the firms are deliberately hoarding the cargo in the hope of selling it a higher price after fuel price review by Epra on Thursday, which could raise the cost of the product.

“They blamed the delayed payment of the subsidy for why they did not have fuel. But they were paid last week so why are they not stocking fuel?” said the source. Some oil marketers are hoarding fuel in the hope that the energy regulator will raise the pump prices on Thursday.

Petroleum PS Andrew Kamau last week said large oil marketers could be holding onto their fuel because they have been selling at a loss.

Making losses

“Because the major oil companies are the ones taking the burden, they have had to eat into their March cargo (which falls into next month’s pricing), which is higher. So they are obviously making a loss,” he said.

In a meeting with Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga a few days ago, oil marketers said they were making losses. They wondered whether the losses would be factored in the coming fuel pricing formula.

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani last Wednesday accused the marketers of hoarding the product, affecting the economy.

“The ministry of petroleum should tell us what’s happening. There’s a conspiracy among the suppliers to hoard the product and create an artificial crisis. I don’t know what they want to achieve,” he told Citizen TV.

In the last review, Epra raised the cost of petrol and diesel by Sh5 per litre, pushing the cost of the products to Sh134.72 and Sh115.6, respectively.