Experts convene at Nation Media Group digital summit

By  Anthony Kitimo

What you need to know:

  • Participants acknowledged that technology has proven a vital resource, as work-from-home plans and other strategies put in place to contain the spread of virus disrupted more traditional models of product and service delivery.

The global Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in changes in advertising, marketing, promotions and media spend, forcing businesses and brands to re-evaluate their thinking about current and future advertising and marketing campaigns to maintain a steady stream of income.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. China bans harsh punishments in schools

  2. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

  3. Zanzibar President appoints new First Vice President

  4. Kiambu murders: Lawrence Warunge 'still unfit for trial'

  5. MCK wrangles bad for media freedom, Editors Guild says

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.