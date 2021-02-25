Nation Media Group digital summit opens in Mombasa

A digital summit organised by the Nation Media Group (NMG) opened at Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa yesterday.

The conference dubbed “Digital Competitiveness in a Flat World”, brings together experts from Kenya and around the continent.

According to the organisers, the forum presents an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights from some of Africa’s most on-demand technocrats and leaders in the digital space.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho are among the key speakers at the event.

Others are Rwandan Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire as well as Council of Governors’ ICT Committee chairman Paul Chepkwony, who is also the Kericho county boss.

NMG Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama and Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu are also attending the summit.

Addressing participants, Mr Gitagama said digital technology has given Africa the tools to be competitive in the world.

Prof Chepkwony encouraged Kenyan innovators to understand international copyright practices.

Mr Joho spoke about the excitement and enthusiasm the deployment of digital tools in public services has created, including robotic nursery school teachers.

Dr Wale Akinyemi, one of the key presenters, warned Africa of the dangers of digital colonisation.

“Anyone with the ability to take away your voice has control over you,” he said.

Stakeholders and sought-after experts have come together to share their experiences and give ideas on implementing a digital ready road across industries.

Digital trends

“The conference will examine digital trends on the continent and look into how organisations can change their business approach, processes and collaboration to enable them deliver value to their stakeholders,” the programme reads.

The summit is in-person and virtual.

Participants include techpreneurs, investors, corporate decision makers, government bureaucrats, media directors and practitioners, managing directors and academics.

Some of the topics the conference is exploring are the digital world, leading in a digital economy and hacking digital innovation for sustainability – An African context.

Others are navigating current business challenges, demystifying digital transformation, data, opportunities and risks as well as navigating the contested “truths”, organisers said.

The summit is informed by the realisation that digitisation has flattened the world into one common environment, only varied by the diversity of culture.

“Innovation remains a key yardstick for organisations to survive and thrive in an environment that is continuously changing,” reads the programme.

The summit comes on the back drop of NMG’s concerted efforts in transforming into a full digital brand.

The process started last year with the launch of the NMG flagship website nation.africa where the media company promises to play a bigger role in transforming the continent through empowering audiences by informing, educating and engaging them.