Expeditions Maasai Safaris rewards dancing chief with holiday gift

The dancing chief from Kisumu, John Ogilo, has something to cheer about after Kenya’s leading travel agency

Expeditions Maasai Safaris confirmed that they will be rewarding him with a holiday gift.

This follows several requests from Kenyans to the tours and travel firm to reward the chief after a video that captured his dancing skills went viral during the festive season.

Following the request, the tour firm Chief Executive Officer Mr Pancras Karema said they asked their over 180,000 followers on Facebook to help them look for the chief as they want to motivate him with a reward of a holiday of his choice.

Holiday destination

"Huu mwaka mmesema hata chiefs must enjoy a holiday. Help us look for the dancing chief we want to motivate him even more," said Mr Karema.

Once they get hold of the chief, Mr Karema said Expeditions Maasai Safaris will again request their followers to choose the most fitting holiday destination for Mr Ogilo.

"Our customers want us to appreciate Kenyans going out of their way in their daily duties. As a brand, we are always ready to step in and motivate anyone spreading happiness or performing their duties with passion and encouragement," Karema added.

Last year, the tour firm rewarded Lukresia Robai, a nurse famous for dancing for her young patients, with a Christmas holiday.

Exemplary work

"They told us to appreciate Lukresia Robai the dancing nurse and we listened," he said. "Now they want us to reward this chief for cheering them over the Christmas holidays and that’s what we will do.’’

Mr Karema said they have rewarded many Kenyans for their exemplary achievements, for going viral on social media or for doing unique things.