Mr King’ori Mwangi

Ex-police boss King’ori Mwangi and Uhuru Kenyatta’s missed calls to IEBC chair

Mr King’ori Mwangi, then Deputy Commissioner of Police during a function in Nairobi on January 29, 2014. He died on February 11 while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri  &  Nyaboga Kiage

What you need to know:

  • The man of many firsts and controversies died at a Nairobi hospital over surgery complication.
  • Before ascending to the post of a police boss in the National Police Service, he had been a provincial police boss in Nairobi, Mombasa and Western.
  • King’ori was as a down-to-earth-generous-man who loved his smoke and the bottle. He is also described as a cop who knew his survival relied on being on good standing by all political formations
  • His tenure at the Bomas of Kenya tallying centre for the 2013 presidential polls was dramatic.

