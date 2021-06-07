Ex-minister Henry Kosgey sued in Sh1.3bn land row

Former Industrialisation Cabinet minister Henry Kosgey addresses residents during an event at Kosirai High School in Emgwen Constituency,  Nandi County on February 23, 2017.

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

An 18-member farmers’ society based in Nandi County has asked the High Court to compel former Tinderet MP Henry Kosgey and 230 others to pay them Sh1.3 billion as compensation for a 449.9-acre land they allegedly lost to a rival group irregularly.

