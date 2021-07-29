Equity Bank Matuu
Former GSU officer linked to Equity Bank robbery

By  Vincent Achuka

A police officer who was part of the security team at Equity Bank’s Matuu branch that was robbed by gunmen on Tuesday is among the persons of interest as the hunt for the gang continues.

