Matuu gang makes off with guns, money in daylight bank heist

Equity Bank

An Equity Bank's branch. The lender's branch in Matuu was attacked by thugs on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Police in Machakos County were Tuesday evening looking for five armed gangsters who robbed the Matuu town Equity Bank branch and stole guns from the police officers guarding it.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.