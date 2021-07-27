Police launch manhunt after daring Equity Bank heist

Police are looking for a gang of men that attacked and robbed an Equity Bank outlet in Matuu on Tuesday morning.

Witness accounts say that three armed men attacked and disarmed police officers guarding the bank's Yatta branch at about 10am today.

They then accessed the banking premises and proceeded to harass employees and customers who were present.

A security team, in response to alarm raised, arrived shortly after but the officers were repulsed by gunfire from inside the bank.

The whole robbery took about 10 minutes with the gang managing to get away with an unknown amount of money.

An alert issued by the police in Machakos after the incident reads: "All commanders be on high alert this morning at Matuu Equity Bank. We had a robbery where our officers were robbed of their firearms."