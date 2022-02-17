Relic plane

A rundown fuselage of a Boeing 5Y-KQK on truck along the Eastern Bypass on February 16, 2022. 

Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Eventful past of KQ relic plane disrupting Nairobi traffic

By  Hilary Kimuyu  &  Daniel Ogetta

  • The 45-year-old aircraft had been stored at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi.
  • It was among the old planes that were auctioned by the Kenya Airports Authority in November 2021.

A week ago, motorists using the ever-congested Mombasa Road came face to face with a relic plane stuck at the Cabanas Flyover in Nairobi.

