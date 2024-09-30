Gang-rape: Arrest of Governor Nassir’s minister sends shock waves

The arrest of Mombasa County Executive Committee Member for Lands Mohamed Hussein has sent shockwaves at the county government headquarters.

Mr Mohamed, popularly known as Amadoh, has been the right-hand man of Governor Abdulswamad Nassir for many years.

The two worked closely ever since the governor was a member of Parliament representing Mvita constituency. Mr Nassir was the Mvita MP for two terms since 2013.

During campaigns for the gubernatorial elections in 2022, Amadoh was the go-to person for most people who needed a direct link to the then MP even though he mostly worked behind the scenes.

After Mr Nassir won the seat and took over from former governor Hassan Joho, Mr Hussein was among the governor's loyalists who were nominated to positions in the county government and he became the minister for the lucrative Lands, Urban Planning and Housing docket.

Mr Hussein was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Sunday afternoon while having lunch at a restaurant in town, according to the County Chief of Staff Noah Akala.

Dr Akala said they were informed that the official was being held to record a statement concerning the abduction and gang rape of a blogger who had criticised Mr Nassir in a video shared on TikTok.

He however faulted the governor's opponents for instigating the matter.

"Mohamed is the youngest CECM in the county and he is popular among the youth. Many people recognise him as the powerhouse behind the governor's election in 2022. Our opponents have seen this and they want to weaken him," Dr Akala said, during a press briefing at the county headquarters.

The impact of this arrest was clear for all to see.

Some county government officials drove to the regional DCI headquarters when they received news of the arrest.

However, none was cleared to access the heavily guarded premises.

At the county offices, several officials were present till late in the evening, with many being seen making frantic phone calls as others chatted in hushed tones.

Apart from Mr Hussein, the Coast regional DCI boss Adan Guyo told Nation that they are expecting to make more arrests in the coming days.

Police had informed a Mombasa court that they were seeking statements from Mr Nassir, his mother and several other influential county officials to assist in investigating the blogger's abduction and gang-rape.

A source within the investigating team confided in the Nation that they expected Mr Nassir at the DCI headquarters on Monday, September 30.

However, Dr Akala said that the governor was yet to receive any formal summons from the police.

Since Friday, Mr Nassir has attended numerous public events in Mombasa whereby he has used the podium to castigate his opponents for attacking him and his family on social media.

Dr Akala said they were ready to prove Mr Hussein's innocence in court and asked the police to charge him if they have any evidence against him.