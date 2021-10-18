File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Evans Monari’s death delays appeal in Grace Wakhungu’s Sh297m graft case

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has allowed businesswoman Grace Wakhungu, who is fighting a jail term of 69 years for theft of Sh297 million from a state agency, to reconstitute her legal team following the death of lawyer Evans Monari.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.