Lawyer Evans Machera, a cancer survivor, during an interview at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital on January 3, 2022.

Evans Machera: Early diagnosis, positive attitude key to overcoming cancer

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

  • Doctors told him that he would need six cycles of chemotherapy, each three weeks apart.
  • In March 2021, the big news was broken to him that there were no visible cancer cells in his body.

For 48 years, Evans Machera was a healthy man – when diseases attacked him, his immunity managed to knock them off like a charged buffalo would an enemy.

