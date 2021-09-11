Despite piling number of friends’ deaths, cancer survivor Jane Njoki remains upbeat

Jane Francis Njoki

 Jane Francis Njoki.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Anita Chepkoech

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Losing a friend through death is devastating, and losing 50 in a year can be numbing.  But Ms Jane Frances Njoki is taking it in her stride.

