Kwale cancer survivors decry lack of treatment centres in counties

Cancer survivors in Kwale County have called on the government to make specialised treatment centres available in every county.

They decried the high cost of treatment for the disease adding that the inaccessibility of these facilities in nearby locations doubles their expenses.

"I have to either travel to Mombasa or Nairobi to get treatment. Many times, I am referred to Nairobi once I get to Coast General Hospital in Mombasa. Imagine travelling to a hospital in Nairobi and being told that the doctor is not available and the chemotherapy session has to be rescheduled?" said Jane Oywaya, a cervical cancer survivor, who said it implemented, the centres will reduce the cost of movement seeking treatment.

She was speaking during an annual walk to raise awareness of cancer and calling for early screening in Ukunda. The walk involved cancer patients and survivors of cervical, breast and colon cancer.

Edith Waziri, the founder of Girls on a Mission, a community-based organization that also runs a cancer support group said decentralizing specialised treatment was key in curbing deaths as a result of the disease.

She urged residents to ensure they go for early screening and not dismiss it as witchcraft as it is common in rural areas in Kwale County.

Girls on a Mission Founder Edith Waziri addressing press after a walk to raise awareness and campaign for early Cancer screening among Kwale residents. She said many people go for screening when the disease is at advanced stage making treatment a challenge. Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

"People should prioritize their health and seek medical attention regularly. Many people have survived cancer after seeking medical attention during early stages," she said.

She explained that many patients sought screening at an advanced stage making treatment a huge challenge.

But Kwale County health executive Francis Gwama said the devolved unit was aware that patients are spending a lot of money and time to seek specialized treatment in Mombasa and Nairobi.

Mr Gwama noted that the county government has completed the construction works of a Sh65 million oncology centre in Kwale County Referral Hospital and plans are underway to install cancer treatment machines by next month.

Mr Gwama assured the residents that the county government is still pushing the agenda of bringing cancer treatment closer to the people adding that they are alive to the fact that the disease presents personal, societal and economic burdens.

Other than treatment accessibility, those affected are advocating for cancer drugs to be given for free in medical facilities.