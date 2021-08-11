hug
Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

We love our children just the way they are

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mama Mutisya had suspicions when Mutisya joined college and wondered if there was more to the relationships he had with his male friends than met the eye. But she remained in denial.
  • He came out to her as gay when he was 22.
  • The memory of their conversation and her reaction is etched in her mind.

“Don’t preach, don’t try fixing it. Instead, thank your child for coming out and reaffirm your love for them.” This is a lesson Mama Mutisya learnt the hard way after she reacted the opposite way when her son, Mutisya, came out to her 11 years ago.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.