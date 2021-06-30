King Mswati III of Eswatini
In Eswatini, political turmoil has always been a matter of when, not if

By  Peter Dube  &  Aggrey Mutambo

  • Eswatini, known as Swaziland until 2018, is a country of 1.2 million people.
  • Considered a lower-middle income country, it has a population that is mostly poor, with six in every 10 people living below the poverty line.

The government of Eswatini was last evening fighting a crisis of existence following claims the king had left the country as pro-democracy protesters upped their ante.

