Eswatini’s King Mswati III allegedly flees after chaos rocks kingdom

King Mswati III of Eswatini

King Mswati III of Eswatini (2nd left) who has allegedly fled the kingdom after pro-democracy protests turned into chaos.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

King Mswati III of Eswatini has allegedly fled the kingdom after pro-democracy protests turned into chaos, South Africa’s SABC News has said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Over 9,900 teaching jobs up for grabs

  2. High stakes for Uhuru, Raila as BBI appeal hearings begin

  3. Children carried out Burkina Faso massacre, says envoy

  4. PRIME First win for BBI proponents as case starts

  5. PRIME The return of Jimi Wanjigi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.