Embakasi fire: Epra boss Daniel Kiptoo speaks, defends agency

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has distanced itself from blame for the Embakasi gas explosion that killed three people and injured over 200 others.

Epra Director-General Daniel Kiptoo said the owner had been denied a licence but continued to operate illegally.

"We have demolished the illegal site three times and denied the owner a licence," Mr Kiptoo said in an interview with NTV News.

Mr Kiptoo said although the company had a licence to transport LGP, it was refilling gas from a truck at the illegal site, resulting in the explosion.

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

"We have a surveillance and advocacy team to monitor such illegal structures but Kenyans must be vigilant and report such illegal operations to the authorities," Mr Kiptoo appealed.

He said the authority was working with other government agencies - the police and the prosecution team - to crack down and take legal action against people flouting energy and petroleum regulations.

"We are working with the Department of Physical Planning, the police and the DPP and taking administrative action against those who flout the law," Mr Kiptoo said.