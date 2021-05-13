Embakasi DCIO Samuel Mwongela arrested for allegedly shooting guard dead

Gun

A senior police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a guard in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A senior police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a guard in Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.