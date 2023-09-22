Embakasi Barracks land belongs to Nairobi County Government, Supreme Court rules
The Supreme Court has ruled that a 90-acre parcel of land occupied by the military in Embakasi belongs to Nairobi County Government.
The top court said although the Department of Defence proved that it has been in exclusive occupation and use of the land from 1986 to date, with the full knowledge and authority of Nairobi County Government and the Commissioner of Lands, there is nothing on record to prove that DoD ever acquired valid title for the property.
The court made the ruling in an appeal filed by Torino Enterprises, which claimed to own the land.
Last year, the Court of Appeal reversed a decision directing DoD to compensate Torino Sh1.5 billion for the land where Kenya Army Mine Action Training Centre stands, saying it did not also belong to the private firm.