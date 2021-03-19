Win for tutors as TSC agrees to develop new job descriptions

Benedict Gumbo, headteacher, supervises a class at Precious Talent Top School that is located in Ngando area Dagoretti sub-county in Nairobi County on Monday, January 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has agreed to develop new job descriptions that will see classroom teachers benefit in the 2021-2025 new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Teachers set to benefit in new CBA

  2. S.Africa's Ramaphosa leads tributes to 'fallen' Zulu king

  3. Goodwill Zwelithini: the Zulu king without a kingdom

  4. New political alliance formed in Somalia

  5. Magufuli to be laid to rest Thursday

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.