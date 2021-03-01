Why universities need centralised data management system

Lack of data on university students has led to underfunding, plunging some institutions into financial problems.

The Ministry of Education and public universities will develop and implement a centralised university data management system to streamline the never-ending problem of data discrepancies in the institutions.

