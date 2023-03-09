We will stop LGBTQ from infiltrating schools - Education CS Machogu
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has revealed that his Ministry has a plan to counter what he termed as "infiltration" of the LGBTQ agenda in Kenyan schools.
Speaking when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Education Thursday, the CS said that his Ministry and the church have formed a committe to deal with LGBTQ issues in schools.
"It’s called the Chaplains Committee. It’s chaired by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit. We cannot allow those issues (LGBTQ) to infiltrate our schools. We aim to establish chaplaincies in Kenyan schools," he said.
More follows...