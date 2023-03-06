LGBTQ+ debate has a parenting silver lining

Inasmuch as the ‘legalisation’ of LGBTQ+ in the country—following the Supreme Court’s ruling that allowed the registration of an organisation for those of the sexual orientation—is a grievous mistake, it has a silver lining.

The gayism culture came with something positive: It is unlike before when parents, the faiths and society would not freely and comfortably talk about homosexuality despite the fact that numerous cases of it had already surfaced. It was more of a taboo to even say the word itself.

A child would go to boarding school with no knowledge at all of homosexuality, its dangers healthwise or impact to the family. No guidance at all, which left them ignorant and easily vulnerable to be lured into such practices. Parents could talk about all the other issues—such as drug abuse, cultism and theft—openly but never about same-gender sexual relations.

But ever since the LGBTQ+ reality hit home, parents, and the society at large, have been performing their role diligently—warning and educating the children about homosexuality and fighting against it. Captions like “PROTECT OUR CHILDREN, SAY NO TO LGBTQ” popped up on social media platforms.

And, unlike before, many more victims of same-gender sexual activity are coming out to tell their stories and how their health was affected by the practice, how they contracted venereal diseases as a result or how they have to put up with wearing nappies.

The knowledge is now out there and, at least most of us, if not all, have heard about it. A word is enough for the wise, so they say. Henceforth, whoever decides to take that road shall do so from a point of knowledge. If they go into it, they do so fully aware of the consequences; let them bear their own cross.

Jeff Onyango, Kisumu

* * *

Last week, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna claimed that the raging debate on LGBTQ+ ruling by the Supreme Court is a plot by the Kenya Kwanza government to divert public discourse from the important national issues.

True, there are important issues—like the high cost of living, heavy tax burden, high of unemployment rate, grinding poverty, endemic corruption, poor quality education and rampant banditry. The LGBTQ+ debate has distracted the public from the primary issues that have made life unbearable for most Kenyans.

Since the Kenya Kwanza administration came into power, debate after debate have been brought up, leaving out discussions on how to cushion Kenyans from suffering and poor governance.

Let not the LGBTQ+ debate be used as a diversionary tactic from real issues affecting us.