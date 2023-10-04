UoN council, Prof Kiama now signal move to bury the hatchet

The University of Nairobi (UoN) and the Vice Chancellor, Prof Stephen Kiama, have momentarily buried the hatchet, in a fresh twist bound to drastically shape the leadership at the institution.

Prof Kiama and the UoN Council have been embroiled in supremacy wars in recent days, but the latest communication points to a ceasefire breakout at the varsity management suite.

“We wish to emphasize that the council and the Vice Chancellor, Stephen Kiama, will continue to work together in accordance with the law and the charter,” the council said in a letter to students and staff, adding: “Our aim is to ensure that the UoN remains a center of excellence in academics and research.”

While it remains unclear what exactly the new resolve means for the VC’s past troubled relations with the council, a waiting game is on the cards.

The council had recently dispatched the VC on leave, weeks after he broke off his six-month leave request a month in, a move that signalled a brewing bad blood between the VC and his employer - the university council.

The council has made an about turn from its previous tough stance in a decision reached after the council met October 2, the council chairperson Prof Amukowa Anangwe said.

Institution’s management

Nevertheless, the council appears to be blowing hot and cold by maintaining that together with the institution’s management it remains “committed to pursue unflinchingly the university’s transformative agenda” in the wake of a troubled leadership path.

“Together, we aim to make our beloved institution vibrant and sustainable; and in ensuring that it meets the evolving needs of our stakeholders,” Prof Anangwe said.

Before Prof Kiama was sent on leave by the council, he had presided over a graduation as well as other tasks but the council ordered him to cease from discharging the duties of vice chancellor until his leave elapses.

The council had previously granted Prof Kiama permission to proceed on a six-month leave pending the ending of his contract, only for him to return to office after one month.

In a letter referenced “notice of resumption of duty”, and delivered about 5pm to the Council Chair on September 1, Prof Kiama notified the council of his return. But the council termed this “unprocedural, untenable” and unacceptable in its reaction letter that questioned Prof Kiama’s return.