University of Nairobi scientists emerge best in Kenya

University of Nairobi (UoN) scientists have emerged the best in Kenya after dominating the latest Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index 2022 rankings. The World Scientist and University rankings, which are based on the scientific performance and productivity of individual scientists, put UoN at the top out of 75 Kenyan universities, both public and private, that were ranked.

A total of 538,497 scientists globally were ranked by the AD Scientific Index. The university has 18 scientists in the coveted top 50 rankings nationally and is followed by the Population Council, which has six scientists, while Moi University has five and Kenyatta University four.

Maseno University has three scientists while Meru University of Science and Technology, University of Embu, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), and Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) have two scientists each.

Africa Nazarene University, which is the only private university ranked among the top 50 ranking of the country's crème de crème, has one scientist at the helm, Brian Michael Masiga, a computer science expert who is 21 nationally and 806 at the regional level.

Best scientist

Other universities and research institutions that have a single scientist in the top 50 rankings include the International Centre of Insects Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), South Eastern Kenya University, Egerton University, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Bondo University College and Pwani University.

Doctor John Bongaarts from the Population Council has been ranked the best scientist out of the 1,887 scientists listed in the country, and 46 in the region, and 12,066 globally. The doctor is a distinguished scholar at the Population Council and was recognised for his research on critical demographic challenges such as population momentum, the determinants of fertility, the impact of family planning programmes, population-environment relationships and the demographics of the AIDS epidemic which assists policymakers in addressing these issues.