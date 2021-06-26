Uhuru Kenyatta appoints panel to pick five TSC commissioners

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed a nine-member selection committee to oversee the recruitment and appointment of five new commissioners of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Currently, TSC has only four commissioners instead of the nine recommended in the Constitution. In a Gazette notice, President Kenyatta has appointed Mr Thomas Koyier to act as the chairperson of the panel.

Other members of the panel are Dr Mary Gaturu, Mr Charles Mutinda, Ms Njoki Kahiga, Ms Margaret Lilan Geneo, Ms Richard Kibagendi, Dr Hellen Hazel Misenda, Ms Eva Naputuni Nyoike and Prof Stanley Waudo.

The National Assembly committee on education and research chairperson Florence Mutua, who is also the Busia Woman Representative said: “I thank the President for putting up a selection panel to oversee the recruitment of the other five commissioners of TSC. This will now ensure that all regions are well represented in the commission.”

Ms Mutua said the Education committee has been advocating for this balance and had even invited the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua to appear before them on the same.

The TSC had been unable to discharge its duties effectively since March after five commissioners retired. Former chairperson Lydia Nzomo also retired last year together with another commissioner, leaving only two commissioners in office.

In April, the President appointed Dr Jamleck Muturi John as the new TSC chair after a successful recruitment process and vetting by the National Assembly.

The President also appointed Mr Timon Alfred Otieno Oyucho as a commissioner to serve for a period of six years.

Their appointment added the number of commissioners to four. A fully constituted commission should have nine members. Without a proper constitution, the TSC cannot discharge its duties effectively.