Uhuru Kenyatta appoints panel to pick five TSC commissioners

Teachers Service Commission

The Teachers Service Commission headquarters in Nairobi. President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed a nine-member selection committee to oversee the recruitment and appointment of five new commissioners.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed a nine-member selection committee to oversee the recruitment and appointment of five new commissioners of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 508 new cases, 539 recoveries

  2. Uhuru appoints panel to pick five TSC commissioners

  3. Sossion's deputy briefly takes over after resignation

  4. 3 MSF aid workers killed in Tigray

  5. DP Ruto faults Uhuru on judges appointment

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.