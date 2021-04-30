President Kenyatta appoints Jamleck Muturi as TSC chair

Dr Jamleck Muturi John

Dr Jamleck Muturi John before the National Assembly's Education committee on April 8, 2021, for vetting for the position of Teachers Service Commission chairperson.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

  • When he appeared before the committee for vetting, Dr Muturi promised to use the Constitution and TSC policies to stop nepotism and tribalism during the promotion and transfer of teachers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Dr Jamleck Muturi John as the chair Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for the next six years.

