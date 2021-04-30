President Kenyatta appoints Jamleck Muturi as TSC chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Dr Jamleck Muturi John as the chair Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for the next six years.

The President made the announcement in a Gazette notice published on Friday.

The appointment came after rigorous vetting by the parliamentary Education and Research committee and after a recommendation by the National Assembly

The President also appointed Dr Timon Alfred Otieno Oyucho as a TSC commissioner for a period of six years too.

Dr Oyucho is currently the TSC director for the Legal, Labour and Industrial Relations Directorate

Dr Muturi will become the second TSC chairman following the retirement of Dr Lydia Nzomo whose term ended on November 18 last year.

Dr Nzomo was appointed in 2014 as the first chair following the implementation of the new Constitution.

Committee's report

The National Assembly registered its approval of the two on Wednesday.

The report tabled by committee chair Florence Mutua, who is Busia County's woman representative, said the two were found fit to take up the posts.

The two join commissioners Mbange Njuguna and Leila Abdi who were appointed in May last year.

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia is the secretary of the commission.

Five other commissioners who retired last year and in March are yet to be replaced. The commission is supposed to have nine commissioners to form a full board.

Muturi's pledges

When he appeared before the committee for vetting, Dr Muturi promised to use the constitutions and policies of the TSC to stop nepotism and tribalism during the promotion and transfer of teachers.

He also promised to amend the bad relation between the TSC and unions especially the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

Dr Muturi said he strongly believes in strong unions even as he promised to restore harmony between unions and the TSC.

“The commission cannot function alone. We shall apply a democratic approach in addressing the existing issues and ensure stakeholders are not aggrieved while emphasising the constitutions,” Dr Muturi told the MPs.

Dr Muturi noted that unions play a key role in fighting for the rights of employees and that with proper conversations, no problem can be mountainous.

“Strong unions and systems are very important and they enhance service delivery,” he said.

He further promised to work consultatively with the Ministry of Education to ensure conflicts do not affect teaching.

Dr Oyucho said he will work with other commissioners to streamline issues affecting teachers.