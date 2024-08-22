Two Kenyans shortlisted for 2024 Africa Education Medal 

Two Kenyans have made it to the final shortlist of 10 educationists in contention for the Africa Education Medal 2024.

Ahmed Kura and Christopher Khaemba are gunning for prestigious accolade, established by T4 Education and HP that is one of Africa’s highest honours in education.

The two have been recognized for contributing to advancement of educational transformation across the continent.

Mr Kura is the country director and co-founder of the Kenya Drylands Education Fund (KDEF), while Mr Khaemba is a co-founder and director of Nova Pioneer Schools.

Mr Kura co-founded KDEF in 2013 with Sarah Hadden. The organisation aims to dismantle barriers to education in Northern Kenya's Marsabit and Samburu regions, some of the poorest and most remote areas in the world.

Kura’s commitment to education is evident in his achievements.

“I am inspired to lead a change in education because where I come from, three out of four school-aged children are not in school. We deliver community-led access to education in the hardest-to-reach and most marginalized regions of Kenya,” Mr Kura said.

“I’m honoured to be a finalist for this award, which brings together education leaders from all across Africa to create real and lasting change.”

Under Mr Kura’s leadership, KDEF has made notable strides over the past decade.

“So far, my team and I have provided more than 400 scholarships and built schools, science centers, and housing in some of the most remote areas in Northern Kenya. We have also tackled drought issues by setting up wells and sanitation facilities. Our aim is to ensure every child has access to education, no matter how challenging their circumstances,” he explained.

If awarded, Mr Kura hopes the recognition will attract increased support for education in Northern Kenya.

“This recognition will give us a seat at the table and bring much-needed attention to the challenges we face. It will help us connect with more donors and supporters, ultimately enhancing our education system and reaching more people in Northern Kenya,” he said.

Currently, Mr Kura is overseeing the construction of the first all-girls high school in Loiyangalani.

Mr Khaemba, the second Kenyan finalist, has been recognised for his significant contributions through Nova Pioneer, a pan-African school network he co-founded. Nova Pioneer’s mission is to cultivate innovators and leaders for Africa’s future.

Mr Khaemba’s career began in the Kenya Air Force, teaching Physics and Mathematics. He is also the former principal of Alliance High School and founding Dean of the African Leadership Academy in South Africa.

Mr Khaemba has also served in various executive roles in education, youth affairs, and social services with the Government.

“I am humbled and deeply honored to receive this award,” Khaemba said. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible teamwork within my school and the work we do. It provides a global platform to advocate for African education and I hope it inspires others across Kenya and the continent to advance our cause.”

If he is voted the winner, Mr Khaemba plans to use the platform to improve conditions in Kenyan public schools.

“Winning this award would be a great opportunity to bring in support, resources, and ideas from global partners. My top priority would be to enhance the environment around our public schools in Kenya,” he said.

The winner of the Africa Education Medal will be announced in October and will be invited to the World Schools Summit in Dubai in November.

The winner will also have the chance to nominate a school for membership in T4 Education’s Best School to Work program, aimed at improving school environments to attract and retain quality teachers.

Now in its third year, the Africa Education Medal is part of the World Education Medals established by T4 Education and HP.

Mayank Dhingra, Senior Education Business Leader at HP, congratulated the two finalists.

“Congratulations to Kenya’s Ahmed Kura and Christopher Khaemba on being named finalists for the Africa Education Medal 2024. Their passion and dedication to transforming education will inspire countless others to build a world where quality education is accessible to all.”

Vikas Pota, Founder and CEO of T4 Education, emphasized the importance of recognizing such changemakers.