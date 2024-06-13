Two Kenyan schools shortlisted for World’s Best Prize

Two Kenyan schools have been shortlisted for the World’s Best School Prizes 2024 by T4 Education, a global platform.

Nova Pioneer Tatu City was feted in the Innovation category while Kakenya Center for Excellence, located in Enoosaen in the Rift Valley, was recognised in the Community Collaboration category.

The World’s Best School Prizes, founded by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express and the Lemann Foundation, are considered among the world’s most prestigious education prizes. This year’s winners will share a Sh6.4 million ($50,000) prize fund.

On the Kakenya Center for Excellence, a government-funded primary boarding school for girls near Kilgoris, the organisers of the prize had this to say:

“The school breaks harmful cultural norms by empowering girls through education, health, and leadership initiatives and tackling female genital mutilation, has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration,” read a statement from T4 Education.

On Nova Pioneer Tatu City, they had this to say:

“It prepared students with skills in leadership and innovation to shape the future, has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Innovation.”

The World’s Best School Prizes were established in the wake of Covid-19 in 2022 to give a platform to schools that are changing lives in their classrooms and far beyond their walls, while also sharing their best practices to help improve education everywhere.

The winners are chosen by an expert judging academy.