Students overcome Kibra poverty to excel in 2023 KCSE exams

Students studying at a community secondary school in Kibra in Lang’ata Sub-county, Nairobi, are among those who performed well in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

Samuel Meshack Wabwire and Josinta Adhiambo who were students at St Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School are now asking well-wishers to fund their university studies.

The school attained a mean score of 7.134.

Speaking to Nation, Meshack, who scored an A- and lives with his aunt, said he worked extra hard to attain the grade.

“Since there is no electricity at my aunt’s home in Katwikira, I used to spend most of the time in school studying. It was a blessing in disguise,” he said.

His aunt is a casual labourer in the slums often washing clothes and houses for money.

The student, who sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam in 2019 and managed to score 345 out of a possible 500 marks, wants to study civil engineering. Just like Meshack, Josinta Adhiambo who scored a B+ wonders whether her dream of becoming a doctor will come true.

Adhiambo told Nation she was living with her aunt, who offered to help her after she scored 340 marks in her KCPE.

“I want to thank the management of the school for offering me a scholarship and at last I have managed to do well in KCSE. I am now wondering who will hold my hand through university,” she said.

Debra Kioli Kavuu, a student at Nova Pioneer Tatu Girls Secondary School, scored an A plain. Speaking to Nation, she said she would like to pursue a course in software engineering.

“I thank God for everything, I managed to reach this point through hard work and determination. My parents and teachers were also very helpful and I really thank them,” she said.

Simiyu Jakes Rooney, who was a student at Maranda Boys High School in Siaya County, scored an A plain. Rooney said that he managed to perform well by working hard and being always determined to ensure that he did well.

“I sacrificed a lot to attain this grade and I really thank God for being faithful to me,” he said.