TSC to hire, post more than 35,000 teachers to junior secondary next term

The government will post 30,550 new teacher recruits to junior secondary schools (JSS) before the opening of the first term in January 2023.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chief executive officer Dr Nancy Macharia said they will conclude the mass recruitment exercise, the biggest by the teachers' employer since 1997, next month. She advised Kenyans that they have until Friday December 23, 2022 to hand in their applications for the job.

“For our part, we promise that the exercise will be carried out transparently and in line with the Constitutional requirement of equity and meritocracy,” said the TSC boss.

Download the TSC job advert here: TSC recruitment

Of the new recruits, 9,000 will be permanent and pensionable while majority will be teacher interns.

Retraining of teachers

Speaking on Wednesday during the release of the 2022 KCPE results, Ms Macharia said TSC will from next month embark on retraining of teachers currently in the service and who will be deployed to junior secondary schools (JSS).

She noted that this is part of a capacity-building exercise to retool the teachers to handle JSS.

She said 60,000 teachers currently working in secondary schools have already been trained.

“I wish to reassure the country that the retooling of teachers will continue to cover all secondary school teachers and those who will be joining the teaching service during the implementation of CBC,” said Dr Macharia.

Further, TSC has also moved with speed to develop guidelines for staff on how to handle the learners who will be joining Grade 7 following a directive by President William Ruto that JSS be domiciled in primary schools. The guidelines will be released to stakeholders in January, 2023.

“Apart from the 30,000 we will be recruiting we shall also be developing guidelines for others we shall be deploying to help in Grade 7,” she said.



