Teachers pay demand sets stage for clash with the state

Teachers have made a raft of demands as the year comes to an end, setting the stage for a potential clash with the government in the new year.

The demands are contained in the resolutions of the 62nd annual delegates conference of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), which was held in Kisumu City.

Top on the list is a renegotiation of their collective bargaining agreement (CBA) to give teachers across the board a 60 per cent pay increment.

The demand is anchored on the argument that their current pay does not factor in the rise in inflation over six years and the high cost of living. Teacher unions and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) are set to hold talks in January to re-evaluate the 2021-2025 CBA.

If they have their way, the increment would see the highest paid teacher at Grade D5 take home Sh252,249.60 up from Sh157,656, while the lowest paid would earn Sh43,192 up from Sh27,196.

According to Knut Secretary-General Collins Oyuu, teachers’ pay was last reviewed in the 2016/2017 financial year. The union draws most of its membership from P1 teachers who are in job grade B5.

In July 2021, teacher unions signed a non-monetary CBA with the TSC.

“However, there was an agreement that we would revisit the CBA after one year. Teachers have not been compensated for a rise in cost of living since July 1, 2017,” said Mr Oyuu.

However, the government has termed the fresh demands by the teachers unrealistic.

“I am informed that you have already raised concerns about inflation and your 2021-2025 CBA, which did not have a monetary component. I call upon your leaders to be realistic in reading the signs of the day, consult widely and ensure that all deliberations have the learners’ interests at heart,” said Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

TSC legal and industrial relations director Calvin Anyuor had a difficult time explaining the situation to the charged delegates.

“The demand for a meeting has been granted in the new year and we shall engage. But even as we do so, let us allow our learners to continue being in class,” said Mr Sifuna.

The secretary-general of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Akelo Misori who was among the guests at the conference vowed to work with Knut to push for better working conditions for teachers.

“We are not slaves and we will not work for free. How do we keep cool when the inflation rate is high? For sure, 2023 is not going to be easy for the (President William) Ruto government,” said Mr Misori.

He also dismissed the plan by TSC to employ 35,000 teachers as a drop in the ocean compared to the 116,000 teacher’s deficit in the country.