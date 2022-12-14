Be considerate, CS Machogu tells Knut over 60pc pay rise push

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has asked teachers to be realistic in their 60 percent pay rise.

The CS asked the teachers to consider the prevailing economic situation in the country even as they call for a review of their remuneration.

"I am informed that you have already raised concerns about inflation and your CBA 2021-2025, which did not have a monetary component. I call upon your leaders to be realistic in reading the signs of the day, consult widely and ensure that all deliberations have the learners’ interests at heart," said Mr Machogu.

He added: "You should bear in mind that our economy is currently in dire straits. I’m sure we will reach an agreement and move on as a country."

His speech was read by Mr Nelson Sifuna, the Nyanza Regional Education Director, who represented him as the Chief guest at the 62nd KNUT Annual Delegates Conference.

On Tuesday, Mr Collins Oyuu, Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers, said the union has included the renegotiation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement and formula for delocalisation as some of the concerns.

The Knut Secretary General said the proposal of a 60 percent salary increment across the board is based on the fact that teachers have not had a raise since 2017 despite a higher cost of living.

Extrapolate the annual rate of inflation

"It is only fair to extrapolate the annual rate of inflation over the six years which comes to 60 percent. This should be one of the resolutions of the delegates,” said Mr Oyuu.

This was supported by Kuppet Secretary General Mr Akelo Misori who was among the guests at the conference.

"The 2021-2025 CBA was not implemented, so the government owes us. We won't work for free and 2023 is not going to be easy for the (President William) Ruto government," said Mr Misori.

He added that the government promised to not only employ more teachers but also better remuneration.

Mr Calvin Sifuna, TSC Legal and Industrial Relations who represented the commission CEO Nancy Macharia, also had a difficult time explaining the financial situation to the charged teachers.

He stated that since the 2021-2025 CBA was signed, he has received more than 13 letters from Mr Oyuu demanding renegotiations.